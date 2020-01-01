Man denies wounding and will face trial

A 34-year-old man has denied wounding another man in Felixstowe following an alleged incident last year.

Nathan Phair, of Church Lane, Trimley St Martin, appeared in person at Ipswich Crown Court charged with wounding with intent on December 13, 2019, in Felixstowe.

Phair pleaded not guilty to the charge at his plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Phair his trial has been placed on a two-week warned list at Ipswich Crown Court from Monday, November 9.

The judge also granted Phair conditional bail ahead of his trial.

Steven Dyble, of Red Lion Chambers, is representing Phair, while Matthew Sorel-Cameron will prosecute the case.

Judge Overbury warned Phair of the consequences of not attending his trial and told him he must keep in touch with his barrister ahead of his November trial date.