Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

A man has died after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich - Credit: Kris Terlecki

A man has died and several other people sustained serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash at the roundabout which leads to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road in the town at about 10.30am on Saturday (July 9).

The three vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the crash, while a woman in the same car sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

A male and female in the Nissan X-Trail were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The road remains closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area and have thanked people for their patience.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Ipswich Roads Policing and quote CAD 132 of July 9, 2022.