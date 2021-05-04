Published: 3:05 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 4:44 PM May 4, 2021

The A137 and A14 were closed for nearly seven hours in Wherstead on Monday night - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in his 30s died at the scene of a crash on bank holiday Monday in Wherstead, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the A137 at Bourne Hill in Wherstead late at night on Monday, May 3, to reports of a crash involving a black Nissan Qashqai and a grey Ford S-Max.

Fire and ambulance crews attended the crash, but despite the efforts by paramedics the driver of the Nissan — a man in his 30s — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Nissan and the driver and passenger of the Ford all sustained minor injuries.

The A137 and A14 were closed for nearly seven hours from 10.30pm on Monday until 5.25am today, Tuesday May 4.

The A137 on Bourne Hill is a 60mph zone, but councillors are pushing to make the limit 40mph - Credit: Google Streetview

Christopher Hudson - who on Thursday will be seeking re-election as county councillor for Belstead Brook, a seat also being contested by David Busby, Liberal Democrats, and Keith Wade, Labour - was saddened by the news and said work is ongoing to lower the current speed limit of 60mph.

He said: "There are plans to introduce a limit of 40mph at the top of Bourne Hill, but I would think 40mph would be the maximum speed required for what we can now see is a lethal and extremely dangerous stretch of road.

"We need much tighter control of speed now and it's one thing to have a limit and another for it to be monitored."

Current Suffolk County Councillor for Wherstead Christopher Hudson branded the stretch of road 'lethal' following last nights accident - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Parish councillor Robin Coates confirmed there is a proposal in place, to lower the speed limit for the first section of Bourne Hill.

This would be on the A137 at Wherstead, from 250 metres north of the roundabout at its junction with the A14 eastbound slip roads, to 110 metres south of the junction with The Street.

It was proposed by Suffolk County Council as developer Pigeon Investment Management Ltd plans to put a toucan crossing in place on Bourne Hill as part of its McDonald's drive-thru site — and a maximum speed of 40mph is required for the crossing to be put in place.

Mr Coates added: "What happened last night was a very tragic event.

"We are talking with Highways as we had hoped the new speed limit might start before The Street to encompass the stretch of road past Jimmy's Farm and the new business development, which will see more traffic on the roads as they both expand."

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicles involved shortly before the fatal crash.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to the crash with a dash-cam, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD reference 395 of May 3, 2021.