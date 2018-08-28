Rain

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

PUBLISHED: 08:03 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:16 23 December 2018

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

One man has died in a single vehicle collision in Eriswell this morning.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened at around 3am on the B1112 between Lakenheath and Mildenhall and emergency services attended the scene to find that a vehicle had overturned.

The male driver of the vehicle as sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three fire engines attended from Mildenhall, Brandon and Methwold and were required to free an occupant.

The road is now closed between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turnoff towards Eriswell whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Officers have said that the road is likely to remain closed for much of the morning while investigations take place.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They should call Suffolk police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD reference 30 of 23 December 2018.

More information as it comes.

