Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 16 December 2018

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man believed to be in his 30s has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Forensic vans pictured in nearby Wherstead Road Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were sent to reports a man had been stabbed in Turin Street just before 2pm today.

An air ambulance crew was also called, but despite their best efforts the man died at the scene.

The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANT

Eyewitnesses reported seeing forensic vans and officers in white suits were in Wherstead Road at around 4pm.

Detectives have cordoned off Turin Street and Kenyon Street while investigations into what happened take place.

Kenyon Street was also closed while Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

One man, who lives nearby but did not want to be named, said he opened the door to see several armed officers dealing with an incident.

“It wasn’t very nice to open the door and see so many police here,” he said.

“We’re not sure what’s going on but it’s pretty shocking to see all the emergency services.”

Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference CAD 189 of December 16.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

