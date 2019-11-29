E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

PUBLISHED: 09:46 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 29 November 2019

Police were called to an address in the Foxhall Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There was a large police and ambulance presence in Ipswich yesterday after a man died suddenly.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called by the ambulance service to Exeter Road in Ipswich, just before 2.45pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports of an unconscious male, who suddenly died at the scene.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

Two police cars, one forensics van and an ambulance were seen at the street following the incident. They remained there in to the early hours of the evening.

