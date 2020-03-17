Man exposes himself to girl, 16, and performs indecent act

A man was seen conducting an indecent act in Ward Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen conducting an act of indecency towards a teenager in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Friday, March 13 at about 1pm in Ward Road.

While the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was waiting for a bus, she noticed a vehicle parked nearby.

When she looked at the vehicle which had been idling near her for an unreasonably long time, she saw a male sitting in the driver’s seat conducting an indecent act.

The offender was described as a white male and aged between 20 and 40 years old.

The vehicle he was in was described as an old, dark blue car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge of who the offender was should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/15968/20.