Drunk man followed victim home and kicked front door

Rhys Thomas was ordered to pay compensation Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man who followed a pedestrian home in Ipswich and kicked his front door has been ordered to pay compensation.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Rhys Thomas, 30, of Rendham Road, Saxmundham, began following the man on August 29 last year.

The man, who was walking home to his address in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, said he felt as though someone was following him, the court heard on Monday.

When the man arrived at his front door, Thomas tried to get into the property.

The man told Thomas he couldn’t come in and shut the door, magistrates heard.

Thomas then proceeded to bang on the PVC door before kicking it and causing damage.

The man was concerned for his family’s welfare and took his wife and children upstairs, the court heard.

Police were called and Thomas was arrested.

PC Bennett, from Suffolk police, asked Thomas why he had kicked the man’s door but was given incoherent responses.

The court heard that Thomas did not know the man he had followed to the Woodbridge Road address.

Solicitor Dave Allan, defending, said Thomas was “plainly intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

He said: “At the time of the incident, he had reached a crisis point in his life and he dealt with that crisis point by using alcohol and drug taking.

“It is plainly bizarre and he was plainly intoxicated.

“He was going through a tumultuous period at the time but has taken steps to start addressing the underlying issues.

“He is now clean of alcohol and clean of drugs.

“He has had problems with his family as a result of his drug taking but has since rebuilt bridges with them.”

Mr Allan added that the incident was “isolated” and Thomas had no previous convictions.

Thomas appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The cost of the damage to the front door was unknown.

Magistrates ordered Thomas to pay a total of £500 in compensation – £150 excess insurance and £350 for the distress caused to the victim by his actions.