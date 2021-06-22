News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:24 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 3:02 PM June 22, 2021
Police are with a person in distress on the Orwell Bridge.

A man in his 40s rescued from underneath the Orwell Bridge - Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb

A man, aged in his 40s is in a serious condition after he was rescued from the River Orwell last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10.20pm Monday, after an injured man was located below the Orwell Bridge. 

The ambulance service, fire service, HM Coastguard and police attended and the man was assisted into a lifeboat. 

The man was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital having sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries. 

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he is receiving further treatment. 

A temporary road closure was put in place whilst a vehicle was recovered from the westbound carriageway of the bridge. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

