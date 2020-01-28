E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man caught with drugs breaches suspended sentence

28 January, 2020 - 05:30
Mariusz Kozlowski, 31, of London Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man breached a suspended sentence after being caught with amphetamines in Ipswich, a court heard.

Mariusz Kozlowski, 31, of London Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to possessing class B drugs on July 3 last year.

The court heard how Kozlowski, who spoke through a Polish translator, was caught with a small bag of amphetamines, worth £10-20, in the early hours of July 3.

The drugs offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence, which was imposed a Ipswich Crown Court on February 8 last year.

Kozlowski was sentenced to four months, suspended for 12 months, for possession of an offensive weapon, possession of two bladed articles and amphetamine possession.

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court and Kozlowski was released on unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

