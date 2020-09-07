London man pleads guilty to Ipswich hotel drugs offences
PUBLISHED: 19:04 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 07 September 2020
A 21-year-old man from London has pleaded guilty to drugs offences following his arrest in Ipswich.
Mohammed Hussein, of Wandsworth Road in London, was arrested on Monday, August 31, after police received reports of suspicious activity at a hotel in the Oak Lane area of the town.
Hussein was found in possession of a number of suspected wraps of crack and heroin, police have alleged, while further wraps were later found on his person.
Following questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, Hussein was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 1, where he pleaded guilty.
He has been remanded in custody pending a further court hearing at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.
Those who suspect drug dealing is taking place in their area can contact police on 101.
