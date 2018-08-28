Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Officers were called to Tayfen Road near Bury St Edmunds at 2.30am this morning to reports that a man had been assaulted.

It is believed that the victim had been walking home with his son when they were approached by a man.

An altercation took place and the victim fell to the ground after being punched in the head.

The suspect is said to have run off in the direction of the back of the Wilko carpark.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “As a result of the attack the victim sustained serious, life-threatening head injuries and has been taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.”

The victim’s son also sustained minor injuries.

A description of the man has been released by police.

The suspect is said to be white, in his 20s, of athletic build with a bald head and was wearing a dark quilted jacket and jeans.

A police cordon was in place at the scene to allow for investigative work but has now been removed.

Witnesses or anybody with any information or dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured around the time of the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/67889/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.