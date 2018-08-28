Partly Cloudy

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park Nando’s

PUBLISHED: 21:54 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:08 11 December 2018

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Archant

A man suffered stab wounds to the head in a “targeted attack” in front of horrified diners in a Nando’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre.

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers rushed to the scene at Cardinal Park after reports that a man had been attacked on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 5.30pm after two men entered the restaurant and started an altercation with the man.

Eyewitnesses said two ambulances were called to the scene and paramedics treated the man before taking him to hospital with wounds to his head. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The two attackers are described as wearing green tracksuits and police are appealing for information about the pair.

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Detective Sergeant Mark Hughes said: “This would appear to be a targeted attack on the victim and there is no obvious increased risk to the wider public.”

The victim had been seen earlier sitting at a table with a woman when the attackers entered the restaurant.

Police established a cordon around the area and were seen interviewing other diners before allowing them to leave.

Once the cordon was lifted a forensics van arrived and officers dressed in black clothes wearing white face masks could be seen inside the restaurant.

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

They were witnessed crouching down to the floor and placing yellow signs with numbers down before taking pictures.

Other police officers were seen pouring water on the floor outside Nando’s, cleaning up the blood-spattered scene.

Nando’s remained closed into the evening and members of the team did not want to comment when approached.

Members of staff remained in the restaurant while police worked into the evening.

A forensics van could be seen outside Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORDA forensics van could be seen outside Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Witnesses inside the restaurant spoke of how the victim was left bleeding from the head and that the girl with the man had tried to break up the attack.

The restaurant was busy and diners were questioned by the police before being allowed to leave.

Any witnesses to the incident, anybody with information or persons who were in the area with dash cameras are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference CAD 309 of December 11.

