Man taken to hospital after 999 crews flood riverbank

Published: 11:52 AM July 10, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM July 10, 2021

Five fire crews were sent to the scene (file image) Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: Archant

Firefighters, police and paramedics helped to rescue a man from an Ipswich river this morning.

Five fire engines - including three from Woodbridge and one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street - were called to the scene in Yarmouth Road, close to its junction with Chevalier Street, at 5.18am on Saturday.

Paramedics and police were also sent to the banks of the River Gipping to help with the rescue.

A police spokeswoman said the man managed to lift himself out after reaching a ladder set down for him by emergency crews at approximately 6.40am.

He was taken to hospital but the spokeswoman said his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Witnesses reported seeing up to nine emergency vehicles at the scene.

A stop was called to the incident at 6.47am with the last fire crew leaving shortly after 7am.