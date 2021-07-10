Man taken to hospital after 999 crews flood riverbank
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters, police and paramedics helped to rescue a man from an Ipswich river this morning.
Five fire engines - including three from Woodbridge and one each from Ipswich East and Princes Street - were called to the scene in Yarmouth Road, close to its junction with Chevalier Street, at 5.18am on Saturday.
Paramedics and police were also sent to the banks of the River Gipping to help with the rescue.
A police spokeswoman said the man managed to lift himself out after reaching a ladder set down for him by emergency crews at approximately 6.40am.
He was taken to hospital but the spokeswoman said his injuries are not thought to be serious.
Witnesses reported seeing up to nine emergency vehicles at the scene.
A stop was called to the incident at 6.47am with the last fire crew leaving shortly after 7am.
Most Read
- 1 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
- 2 Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house
- 3 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
- 4 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
- 5 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- 6 Bar owner says closure due to Covid case is 'devastating' for business
- 7 Teenager cleared of raping girl in Ipswich park
- 8 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
- 9 Schoolboy, 15, sentenced for burglary, arson and assaulting police
- 10 Wiff Waff bar to close for England final after confirmed Covid cases