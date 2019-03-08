Partly Cloudy

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

PUBLISHED: 08:32 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 15 May 2019

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Ipswich last night.

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers were called to the scene in Nacton Crescent shortly after 11pm yesterday by the ambulance service who were helping someone who was suffering from stab wounds.

A man was taken to hospital where he remains with injuries to his arm which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers say no-one has been arrested in connection with the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

Several police cars are parked up at the scene and a large section of Nacton Crescent has been taped off by detectives.

A path between the road and Coniston Square is also cordoned off by police while they investigate the incident.

Neighbours have reported seeing two ambulances on the road at around 11.30pm before a number of police cars descended on the area.

The stabbing happened only metres away from Packard Avenue, where Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was killed in June 2018.

Five people have now been jailed for a combined total of 104 years for his murder.

Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

Man injured in stabbing on Ipswich estate

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘I pleaded with him to stop’, recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

A still image from dash cam footage of Pc Amy Macaulay being run over by James Turner in London Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stabbing victim, 30, ‘attacked from behind’ on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

New shops, boutiques and cafes planned for Manning’s Amusements in Felixstowe

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

