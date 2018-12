Man injured in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in Ipswich town centre this evening.

A large police presence was in place at Grey Friars Road in the town following the incident, which took place just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were released regarding the nature of the incident.