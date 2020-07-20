Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk police

A 22-year-old who pinned another man to the ground in Ipswich and bit a hole in his lip has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Kaylem Reid confronted the victim in Sheldrake Drive on April 11, 2017, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

The victim had collected food from a take-away and was returning to a car when Reid said he was “going to batter him”, Christabel McCooey, prosecuting, told the court.

Reid punched the victim four times in the face before pinning him to the ground. He then bit straight through the victim’s lip, creating a hole, the court heard.

The victim was taken to hospital by his father and required 12 stitches for the wound on his lip. He also suffered considerable bruising to his face.

The man has been left with a permanent scar on his lip, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, the man described how the assault had had a “considerable effect” on his life and family.

Reid, of Wells Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to wounding on Friday as well as admitting a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The perverting the course of justice charge related to Reid telling the victim that he should not come to court after bumping into him in Ipswich on February 6, 2020.

In his basis of plea, Reid denied that he had threatened the man in that meeting, which was accepted by prosecutors.

Richard Kelly, defending, said it was an “unpremeditated bumping into between two friends”.

“He was young at the time and there was a lapse of time while there was no reporting made to the police,” Mr Kelly said.

“He does feel remorse about what happened.”

The court heard that Reid had two previous convictions.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Reid to 36 months’ imprisonment for the attack and a further six months for telling the victim not to come to court.

Judge Levett told Reid he will serve those sentences consecutively, meaning a total prison sentence of 42 months.

He will serve half of the sentence in custody before he is released on licence, the judge added.

Reid was also handed a restraining order by the judge and ordered not to contact the victim in any way.