E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

20 July, 2020 - 17:18
Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police

A 22-year-old who pinned another man to the ground in Ipswich and bit a hole in his lip has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Kaylem Reid confronted the victim in Sheldrake Drive on April 11, 2017, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

The victim had collected food from a take-away and was returning to a car when Reid said he was “going to batter him”, Christabel McCooey, prosecuting, told the court.

Reid punched the victim four times in the face before pinning him to the ground. He then bit straight through the victim’s lip, creating a hole, the court heard.

The victim was taken to hospital by his father and required 12 stitches for the wound on his lip. He also suffered considerable bruising to his face.

The man has been left with a permanent scar on his lip, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, the man described how the assault had had a “considerable effect” on his life and family.

Reid, of Wells Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to wounding on Friday as well as admitting a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

You may also want to watch:

The perverting the course of justice charge related to Reid telling the victim that he should not come to court after bumping into him in Ipswich on February 6, 2020.

In his basis of plea, Reid denied that he had threatened the man in that meeting, which was accepted by prosecutors.

Richard Kelly, defending, said it was an “unpremeditated bumping into between two friends”.

“He was young at the time and there was a lapse of time while there was no reporting made to the police,” Mr Kelly said.

“He does feel remorse about what happened.”

The court heard that Reid had two previous convictions.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Reid to 36 months’ imprisonment for the attack and a further six months for telling the victim not to come to court.

Judge Levett told Reid he will serve those sentences consecutively, meaning a total prison sentence of 42 months.

He will serve half of the sentence in custody before he is released on licence, the judge added.

Reid was also handed a restraining order by the judge and ordered not to contact the victim in any way.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk has now taken on The Hold in Ipswich – open to public in autumn

The Hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councillors take sides as Ipswich Labour tensions erupt on social media

Ipswich borough councillor Alasdair Ross is portfolio holder for public safety and during the lockdown he delivered some PPE in the region: ALASDAIR ROSS

Shock figures show rise in out-of-work young people post lockdown

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said young people working in the hospitality, retail and tourism industries have been hit hardest Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

‘Mask up’ shop staff told as tighter rules on face coverings come into force

Central England Co-op have been told to mask up ahead of new rules for customers entering shops Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES