Man who drove at police officer in Ipswich is jailed

Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk police

A man who drove at a police officer in a desperate bid to escape arrest in the centre of Ipswich has been jailed for 12 months.

Antwayne Plummer, 21, was due to be sentenced for driving while disqualified on the morning he accelerated towards an officer who had reason to pull him over in Grimwade Street.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance before magistrates in Ipswich the following day.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how automatic number plate recognition technology picked up a suspicious vehicle crossing the Suffolk border from Essex during the evening of Tuesday, February 25.

Two marked police cars caught up with the Mercedes E220 as it turned into Grimwade Street from Fore Street around 12.35am on Wednesday morning.

Both police cars manoeuvred to surround the Mercedes, which was carrying two passengers, and prevent the driver from pulling away from a set of traffic lights.

As an officer leapt from the car in front, Plummer reversed into the vehicle behind, before accelerating forward in an attempt to escape.

Plummer then collided with a third police car arriving at the scene from the opposite direction, but again attempted to plough on by flooring the accelerator, sending the wheels spinning as both vehicles struggled for control.

He was hauled from the car and pinned to ground, while the two men inside the car were also arrested and taken into custody.

Plummer, of Salusbury Road, Queen’s Park, London, had been due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for two offences – driving while disqualified and possession of cannabis – which took place on January 17 in London.

On Thursday, he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link to be sentenced for both sets of offences in London and Ipswich.

Dan Taylor, defending, said Plummer was previously a trainee with Brentford Football Club but his career was abruptly cut short after being attacked with a machete.

Mr Taylor said Plummer “fell into the wrong crowd” following the knife attack and began to take drugs.

“He did not intentionally drive in the direction of the police officer in that car. It was the unintended consequence of Mr Plummer trying to avoid capture.

“Mr Plummer is extremely remorseful for his driving that day.”

Judge David Pugh sentenced Plummer to a total of two months for the London offences and a total of 10 months for the Ipswich charges to run consecutively.

He was also banned from driving for 26 months.