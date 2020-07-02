E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who drove at police officer in Ipswich is jailed

PUBLISHED: 17:37 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 02 July 2020

Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Antwayne Plummer was jailed for 12 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police

A man who drove at a police officer in a desperate bid to escape arrest in the centre of Ipswich has been jailed for 12 months.

Antwayne Plummer, 21, was due to be sentenced for driving while disqualified on the morning he accelerated towards an officer who had reason to pull him over in Grimwade Street.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance before magistrates in Ipswich the following day.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how automatic number plate recognition technology picked up a suspicious vehicle crossing the Suffolk border from Essex during the evening of Tuesday, February 25.

Two marked police cars caught up with the Mercedes E220 as it turned into Grimwade Street from Fore Street around 12.35am on Wednesday morning.

Both police cars manoeuvred to surround the Mercedes, which was carrying two passengers, and prevent the driver from pulling away from a set of traffic lights.

As an officer leapt from the car in front, Plummer reversed into the vehicle behind, before accelerating forward in an attempt to escape.

MORE: Police officer reveals shocking moment man drove at him in desperate bid to escape arrest

Plummer then collided with a third police car arriving at the scene from the opposite direction, but again attempted to plough on by flooring the accelerator, sending the wheels spinning as both vehicles struggled for control.

You may also want to watch:

He was hauled from the car and pinned to ground, while the two men inside the car were also arrested and taken into custody.

Plummer, of Salusbury Road, Queen’s Park, London, had been due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for two offences – driving while disqualified and possession of cannabis – which took place on January 17 in London.

On Thursday, he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link to be sentenced for both sets of offences in London and Ipswich.

Dan Taylor, defending, said Plummer was previously a trainee with Brentford Football Club but his career was abruptly cut short after being attacked with a machete.

Mr Taylor said Plummer “fell into the wrong crowd” following the knife attack and began to take drugs.

“He did not intentionally drive in the direction of the police officer in that car. It was the unintended consequence of Mr Plummer trying to avoid capture.

“Mr Plummer is extremely remorseful for his driving that day.”

Judge David Pugh sentenced Plummer to a total of two months for the London offences and a total of 10 months for the Ipswich charges to run consecutively.

He was also banned from driving for 26 months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Ipswich pub and music venue to shut its doors

The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Gardener who tended £180,000 worth of cannabis plants avoids jail

266 cannabis plants were found at the property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND