Man jailed for Ipswich fraud offences labelled a ‘parasite on society’

PUBLISHED: 08:17 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 07 July 2020

Iftikar Ahmed has been jailed for committing eight Suffolk frauds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Iftikar Ahmed has been jailed for committing eight Suffolk frauds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man has been described as a “parasite on society” and a “despicable individual” after committing eight cases of fraud in Suffolk and preying on the elderly and vulnerable.

Iftikar Ahmed, of Beale Street in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was sentenced to 27 months for fraud offences at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 3. He also received a further 12 week sentence for handling stolen goods, which will run consecutively.

The 45-year-old committed fraud against victims in the Ipswich area between June 11, 2019, and August 21, 2019.

He fraudulently purported to require cash to repair vehicles or house key fobs at local garages and targeted lone elderly people.

He either knocked on their door or approached them in the street, asking them to lend him some money to fix the fobs.

He would then claim to the victim he’d repay them if they took him to a nearby ATM to get the cash. In all cases he’d take the money, flee the scene and never be seen again. The figures of money he took ranged from £45 to £300.

The Operation Converter team interviewed him in October 2019 regarding the eight Suffolk frauds after he was arrested in Peterborough.

These were investigated thoroughly by the Converter officers and the link to Ahmed was made. He’d been sofa surfing with local drug users in Ipswich at the time of the Suffolk offences.

Ahmed was also charged with seven similar frauds that had taken place across Hertfordshire, while a further 22 other offences of a similar nature in Cambridgeshire were taken into consideration (TIC).

Ahmed entered guilty pleas at an earlier hearing and accepted the TIC offences.

Detective Constable Duncan Etchells of the Operation Converter team, said: “He is a serial fraudster who has operated over at least three counties and actively targets elderly, vulnerable victims.

“He is a real parasite on society and is a despicable individual. To see him behind bars will, at least, give some satisfaction to the victims and their families that he ruthlessly preyed on and exploited.”

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes. This has benefits for all – police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence.

Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration’ at sentencing.

The judge will then look at all the offences before determining sentence.

