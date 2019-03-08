Man jailed over Tavis murder admits chasing after victim of another knife attack

Aristote Yenge, convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

An Ipswich man serving a life sentence for the murder of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has admitted being involved in another violent incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.

The scene in Landseer Road, Ipswich, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed Picture: JASON NOBLE The scene in Landseer Road, Ipswich, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed Picture: JASON NOBLE

Aristote Yenge, 23, was locked up for a minimum of 25 years in April after he and four other young men were convicted of killing 17-year-old Tavis who died in June last year after being stabbed 15 times.

Nearly a year earlier in August 2017 Yenge was one of four masked young men who jumped out of a car in Landseer Road and chased after a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed 10 times by a 17-year-old boy who had been in the car with Yenge.

Yenge, of Spring Road, Ipswich, the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, Mica Lopes, 19, of Whitland Close, Ipswich, Stephen Phillips, 64, of Dillwyn Street West, Ipswich and Mohammed Semko, 18, of Barnard Square, Ipswich had all denied wounding the 16-year-old boy with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on August 19 2017.

They also denied having a knife as an offensive weapon in Landseer Road, Ipswich on the same date.

Yenge, Lopes, Semko and Phillips also denied having a golf club as an offensive weapon the same evening but the 17-year-old defendant admitted the charge.

On Tuesday (June 18) during the second week of their trial at Ipswich Crown Court the 17-year-old boy admitted the wounding charge and having a knife as an offensive weapon in Landseer Road.

The jury was discharged from returning verdicts on the remaining defendants on those two charges.

Yenge, Lopes and Semko admitted an offence of violent disorder on the basis that they had chased the victim along Landseer Road but hadn't been involved in the stabbing that followed.

Phillips admitted assisting an offender by driving the 17-year-old away from Landseer Road after the stabbing.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until July 19.

During the trial the court heard that after being attacked in the front garden of a house in Landseer Road at around 10.30pm on August 19 2017 the 16-year-old victim banged on the front door shouting: "I've been stabbed".

When the door was opened the boy fell inside and was covered in blood and losing consciousness.

He was found to have three puncture wounds to his chest and seven to his legs including a serious wound in his leg which nicked an artery.

The court heard that earlier in the evening Yenge, Lopes, Semko and the 17-year-old had met up in the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and were driven to the Nacton part of town by Phillips.

CCTV evidence placed Phillips' car and his four passengers in the area of the stabbing at the time of the attack.

In April Yenge was one of five young men who were locked up for a total of 104 years for their involvement in the killing of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens who died in June last year after he was stabbed 15 times in Packard Avenue, Ipswich in a gang related attack.

During that trial the court heard that Tavis's death was related to rivalry between the "Neno" gang from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the "J Block" gang from the Jubilee Park part of town and both gangs were mentioned during the Landseer Road stabbing trial.