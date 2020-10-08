Man who stabbed partner in Ipswich town centre is jailed

Lucian Popescu-Iordache was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk police

A man who stabbed his partner in Ipswich town centre after an argument has been jailed for 14 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucian Popescu-Iordache, 27, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the basis that he had taken the knife intending to harm himself prior to the stabbing.

He also admitted possessing a bladed article in the same incident.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how paramedics were called to Dial Lane, Ipswich, on February 16 this year after a woman was found with a deep stab wound to the leg.

Police were able to recover CCTV which showed Popescu-Iordache kicking the woman, but there was no footage of the stabbing incident.

Popescu-Iordache, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty on the basis that he took the kitchen knife to hurt himself and a verbal argument followed with his partner.

He admitted kicking his partner and a struggle ensued when she tried to take the knife away from him, at which point she was stabbed.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said the victim did not support prosecution and was not willing to give evidence.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Brown said the crown did not accept the basis of plea but due to a lack of evidence, prosecutors were not in a position to challenge it.

The court heard that Popescu-Iordache had no previous convictions.

Shade Abiodun, defending, said Popescu-Iordache was “deeply remorseful” for his actions that day.

She said Popescu-Iordache had sought help from mental health services in prison while he was remanded in custody.

“He accepts the incident was traumatic for his partner,” Miss Abiodun said.

Sentencing Popescu-Iordache on Wednesday, Judge David Pugh said: “This was a deep stab wound but thankfully, no vital tissues were severed.”

Judge Pugh added that he had received an email from the victim urging him to consider that the incident was “out of character”.

Judge Pugh sentenced Popescu-Iordache to 14 months’ imprisonment for unlawful wounding and four months for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently.

He will serve half of the 14-month sentence in prison before being released on licence.