Man who stole alcohol from Yates pub is jailed

Yates pub in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man who stole prosecco, wine and a bottle of HP sauce from a popular Ipswich pub during an upstairs break-in has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Damien Carrol, 30, of Havergate Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to 10 charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday, including burglary at Yates pub in Tower Street.

Magistrates heard how Carrol entered the town centre pub with a woman on January 17 around 10am when the venue's downstairs area was open.

The toilets are located upstairs at the pub but the first floor bar area was closed to customers.

Carrol was captured on CCTV attempting to prise open a locked fridge in the bar area and taking two bottles of prosecco, a bottle of pinot grigio and a bottle of HP brown sauce, the court heard.

As he attempted to leave the pub through a ground floor emergency exit door, he was challenged by staff member Michael Welch.

Carrol then raised one of the bottles above his shoulder as if he was going to strike Mr Welch, who then backed away and closed the door, prosecutor Lesla Small told the court.

At January 18, around 7.40am, Carrol was seen trying to gain entry to a communal door at his address in Havergate Road, and when he couldn't get in, he attempted to climb a drain pipe.

He was shouting and swearing and became involved in a row with two residents at the property, making threats.

In the same incident, he also kicked off the wing mirror of a blue BMW, causing £100-£150 worth of damage.

Carrol faced another criminal damage charge for urinating against the front door of an Ipswich home on January 24.

Magistrates also heard how Carrol stole baby milk to the value of £32.97 from the Co-op in Hines Road on December 18.

He also admitted stealing detergent, worth £54.95, and a quantity of meat, worth £43, from the Co-op store in Rands Way with Nicole Forbes on January 28.

Forbes, who also appeared before magistrates on Thursday, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £70.50 in compensation.

Carrol was charged with three counts of theft from a shop, three offences of criminal damage, three counts of using threatening behaviour and one offence of burglary.

Carrol was jailed for a total of 12 weeks, and ordered to pay a total of £172.46 in compensation.