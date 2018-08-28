Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A 32-year-old man killed in a “horrific” attack in an Ipswich street died of a single stab wound, a post mortem examination has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Saunders died following the incident on Sunday, December 16, which is thought to have happened in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, near to Wherstead Road.

The attack, believed by police to be targeted, was reported just before 2pm on Sunday, and sparked a huge emergency response.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance crew, Mr Saunders, originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A short while later, at around 4.30pm, detectives launched a murder investigation.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has now concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and taken into police custody for questioning.

All three have now been released on police bail until Friday, January 11, pending further enquires.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact.

This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively people can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form.