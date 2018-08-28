Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight

A 32-year-old man stabbed to death in an Ipswich street has been formally identified by police.

Daniel Saunders died following the attack on Sunday, December 16, which is thought to have happened in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, near to Wherstead Road.

The incident, believed by police to be a targeted attack, was reported just before 2pm on Sunday, and sparked a huge emergency response.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance crew, Mr Saunders, originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A short while later, at around 4.30pm, detectives launched a murder investigation.

Forensic officers remained in Turin Street and Kenyon Street on Sunday night, and neighbours said there was a heavy police presence well into the evening.

Three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and taken into police custody for questioning.

All three have now been released on police bail until Tuesday, January 28, pending further enquires.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crime scenes in Turin Street have now been released, but a heightened police presence will remain in the area, as officers continue with CCTV and house-to-house enquires.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this horrific crime to contact us immediately.

“We have undertaken numerous enquiries in the past 48 hours and we are grateful to the local residents in the area of the incident for their patience as our officers go about their work.

“Although we believe this to have been a targeted attack, we understand it has caused a great deal of concern to the local community, so as a result additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact. This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively people can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form.

‘It’s shocking and upsetting’ – Neighbours react to news of fatal stabbing

Eyewitnesses and neighbours, some of whom saw the incident unfold, spoke of their shock on Sunday.

One man, who lives in Kenyon Street but did not want to be named, described the moment he opened the door and saw a huge police presence in his road.

“It wasn’t very nice to open the door and see so many police here,” he said. “It’s pretty shocking to see all the emergency services.”

The father-of-three said it is not the first stabbing he had witnessed in Ipswich.

“It’s almost every week there’s a stabbing,” he said.

“I have three kids so that’s really bad, they are one, five and nine.”

Meanwhile Ocean, who lives nearby but did not give her surname, said she no longer feels safe in the area: “It’s shocking, it’s upsetting, it’s not safe so you can’t go out. I don’t feel safe around here, there’s a lot of stabbings and now there’s been another one.

“I think more neighbourhood watchers, looking out and driving around would be helpful because then people would feel a bit more safe. I’ve lived here for 11 years and it never used to be like this.”

Reece Maddison, who works at the Steamboat Tavern in New Cut Way, saw the air ambulance land.

“We have had customers coming in and out today talking about it,” he said.

“It’s not good, but there has been a lot of them in the area recently.

“A lot of our customers live around Turin Street and they haven’t been able to get home.”

Community leaders express sadness

Councillors for the Bridge ward were saddened to hear that a man had died.

Phillip Smart said: “My first thoughts go to the family of anyone that was affected by this.

“If there is anyone out there with any information that can help the police with their investigations, I urge them to share it as soon as possible.”

Speaking after the attack, fellow councillor Colette Allen said: “I am shocked to hear about the incident in Turin Street today and I feel deeply saddened that a man has died.

“I urge anyone with any information to make contact with the police.”