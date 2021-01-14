Published: 4:42 PM January 14, 2021

A man has been living in a tent off Westerfield Road in Ipswich for several months - Credit: Google

Ipswich Borough Council says it is trying to help a homeless man living in a tent on Westerfield Road, but so far he has declined assistance.

A local resident expressed concern over the plight of someone living under canvas in the cold and wet.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I first noticed the tent in the summer, so it has been there for several months. I have seen it because it is near where I go running.

"After a cold snap, we now have a cold and wet spell, and I'm worried about someone having to live in a tent, as it is only thin canvas."

The man said he was also concerned over a build-up of rubbish bags nearby. He said: "There must be at least 12 bulging bags there."

A spokesman for the borough council said: "We are aware of the person sleeping in a tent on Westerfield Road and we have visited him several times to offer advice and support. He has declined this so far, but we will continue to visit to offer this assistance.

"As part of the solution, we would look to deal with any rubbish and stop any further being left there.