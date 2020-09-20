Retired businessman left ‘totally numb’ after theft of prized coin collection

A retired Ipswich businessman has been left feeling “totally numb” after thieves stole a treasured coin collection worth thousands of pounds from his home.

Malcolm Wright, 66, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, returned home on Friday around 7.30pm only to find burglars had taken his prized collection, which dates back to 1700 and is worth around £6,500.

The thieves entered the back of his detached bungalow via the conservatory and emptied 50 trays of coins into his granddaughter’s pillowcase.

It is believed the burglars made off on foot as some coins were left scattered outside his home and others were found on the pavement outside the Co-op store further along the road.

Mr Wright said: “I am destroyed, totally numb about what has happened.

“I have security lights but due to building work taking place in the kitchen, they were not working.

“All this has left me and my wife Linda shattered.”

The 56-year-old collection included many sixpences and shillings, as well as a large amount of groats – British silver coins that were separately minted in England, Scotland, and Ireland and worth four pence in old money.

“I have been collecting coins since I was a ten-year-old boy,” Mr Wright said.

“Now 56 years of avid coin collection has disappeared.”

Mr Wright praised Suffolk police for their response to the incident.

“Ipswich police have been marvellous, several officers were on scene only ten minutes or so after my wife and I came back from Felixstowe to raise the alarm,” he added.

“This is the end of an era.

“It’s like leaving a job on retirement and not knowing what to do next. I am in a muddle and confused.”

Police are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has any information about the incident to contact them on 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Suffolk police website at www.suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or online via the independent crime-fighting charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org