Man admits stabbing woman in Ipswich town centre

A man has admitted stabbing a woman with a knife in Ipswich town centre and will be sentenced later this year.

Lucian Popescu-Iordache, 27, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing a bladed article following an incident in Dial Lane, Ipswich, on February 16 this year.

The court heard Popescu-Iordache pleaded guilty on a basis that he took the knife to harm himself prior to wounding the victim.

The victim did not support prosecution, the court heard.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of sentencing.

Judge Emma Peters told Popescu-Iordache his offences carry a starting point of 18 months’ imprisonment, with a range of one to three years.

Popescu-Iordache’s sentencing hearing, at Ipswich Crown Court, has been placed on a two-week warned list from Monday, August 3.