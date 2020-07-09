Man admits stabbing woman in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 18:35 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 09 July 2020
Archant
A man has admitted stabbing a woman with a knife in Ipswich town centre and will be sentenced later this year.
Lucian Popescu-Iordache, 27, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing a bladed article following an incident in Dial Lane, Ipswich, on February 16 this year.
The court heard Popescu-Iordache pleaded guilty on a basis that he took the knife to harm himself prior to wounding the victim.
You may also want to watch:
The victim did not support prosecution, the court heard.
A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of sentencing.
Judge Emma Peters told Popescu-Iordache his offences carry a starting point of 18 months’ imprisonment, with a range of one to three years.
Popescu-Iordache’s sentencing hearing, at Ipswich Crown Court, has been placed on a two-week warned list from Monday, August 3.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.