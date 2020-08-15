E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies assault and careless driving outside Kesgrave High School

15 August, 2020 - 08:00
A man has denied assault and careless driving outside Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

A 63-year-old man has denied assault and careless driving following an alleged incident outside Kesgrave High School last year.

James Talbot, of Menai Court, Bowthorpe Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face two charges relating to an alleged incident on Main Road, Kesgrave, on November 14, 2019.

Talbot pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 19-year-old man and driving a Saab outside the school without due care and attention.

Talbot, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his pleas at the preliminary hearing, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates.

Talbot’s trial will take place at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on March 29, 2021, starting at 10am.

The trial is expected to last around three-and-a-half to four hours.

Talbot is being represented by Ipswich solicitor Ian Persaud.

