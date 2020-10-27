Have you seen this man who pulled a knife on a 13-year-old?

Police are hunting for a man who pulled a knife on a 13-year-old boy near an Ipswich pub.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 6 at about 1.45pm on Colchester Road.

The 13-year-old boy was cycling past the Royal George public house when a man on a pedal bike attempted to stop him from cycling past.

There was no physical contact but the man asked the boy if he had any money or a phone.

When the boy said no the suspect pulled a small kitchen knife from his pocket.

The boy then cycled off and reported the incident to the police.

Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Ipswich police quoting crime number 37/51889/20.