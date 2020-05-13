Man taken to hospital after suffering ‘puncture wound’ in Ipswich assault

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a ‘puncture wound’ in an incident at a property in Wherstead Road.

The incident took pace in a house of the busy Ipswich road at around 6.35pm on Monday evening.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted and arrived to find a man in his 50s had suffered a “small puncture wound”.

The ambulance service also attended the address and locals reported seeing one man walk into the vehicle.

Later, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was later bailed and it was revealed he and the victim knew each other.

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police were called at 6.35pm on Monday, May 11, to reports that a man had been assaulted inside an address in Wherstead Road.

“On arrival officers found a man – aged in his 50s – had sustained a small puncture wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 55-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on bail until Monday, June 8 pending further enquiries.

“The victim and the suspect are known to each other.”