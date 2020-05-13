Man taken to hospital after suffering ‘puncture wound’ in Ipswich assault
PUBLISHED: 17:43 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 13 May 2020
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a ‘puncture wound’ in an incident at a property in Wherstead Road.
The incident took pace in a house of the busy Ipswich road at around 6.35pm on Monday evening.
Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted and arrived to find a man in his 50s had suffered a “small puncture wound”.
The ambulance service also attended the address and locals reported seeing one man walk into the vehicle.
Later, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was later bailed and it was revealed he and the victim knew each other.
A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police were called at 6.35pm on Monday, May 11, to reports that a man had been assaulted inside an address in Wherstead Road.
“On arrival officers found a man – aged in his 50s – had sustained a small puncture wound and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A 55-year-old man from Ipswich was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He has been released on bail until Monday, June 8 pending further enquiries.
“The victim and the suspect are known to each other.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.