CCTV issued after 'racial attack' outside Chinese takeaway

Suffolk police want to speak to this man in connection to a racially aggravated assault in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police has released a CCTV image in connection with a racially aggravated assault outside a Chinese takeaway in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The appeal comes following the incident outside Oriental Gourmet in Woodbridge Road, around 8.50pm on Wednesday, January 22.

A verbal and physical confrontation is said to have happened between two men, which police believe to have been racially aggravated.

The suspect is said to have later walked off in the direction of Phoenix Road.

Police say they are keen to identify the man pictured as he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

He is described as white, in his late 30s and around 6ft 3in tall.

He is said to have facial stubble and tattoos on his arms, and was wearing a grey hooded jumper at the time.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House, quoting reference 37/4595/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.