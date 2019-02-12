Ipswich man arrested for third time on suspicion of murder

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man has been arrested for a third time on suspicion of murder following the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, in the River Gipping near London Road in the town.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 determined the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Detectives have re-arrested a 29-year-old man from Ipswich today on suspicion of murder and he has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was previously arrested on October 2, 2018, and February 6 this year on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, arrested on January 17 on suspicion of murder were bailed to February 12 and 14 respectively. A 28-year-old woman previously arrested on 2 October 2018 on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, was released under investigation.

MORE: Bikers attend funeral of Ipswich man Joe Pooley