One rescued after car becomes trapped in flood water

Published: 6:40 PM October 5, 2021

A man was rescued from his car after it became stuck in flood waters in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater

A man has been rescued from his car after it became trapped in flood waters in Ipswich.

Two fire crews were called to the incident in Sproughton Road at 5.30pm this evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Initially four crews were sent to the vehicle but two were later stood down."

Fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East fire stations attended the scene.

A lorry also became trapped under the bridge in Sproughton Road earlier today.

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight — with river levels likely to remain high throughout the day.

