Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:43 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 1:51 PM April 6, 2022
A number of emergency services have been called to rescue a man from the River Orwell in Ipswich 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after emergency services were called to a water rescue in the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene in Burrell Road just before 11.50am today.

Emergency services are currently still at the scene

A number of fire engines were called to the incident 

A large emergency services presence was spotted in the area, with five fire engines and a number of police officers are at the scene of the incident. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to reports of a man in River Orwell near Bridge Street skate park. 

The spokesman confirmed that the man was rescued and two people were detained. 

Suffolk police later confirmed on Twitter a man had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The fire engines called to the water rescue were sent from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations.

The man has been rescued from the River Orwell in Ipswich, Suffolk

