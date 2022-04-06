Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell

Updated

A number of emergency services have been called to rescue a man from the River Orwell in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after emergency services were called to a water rescue in the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene in Burrell Road just before 11.50am today.

Police were seen walking along the riverbank - Credit: Archant

A number of fire engines were called to the incident - Credit: Archant

A large emergency services presence was spotted in the area, with five fire engines and a number of police officers are at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to reports of a man in River Orwell near Bridge Street skate park.

The spokesman confirmed that the man was rescued and two people were detained.

CAD 120 - A male trying to evade local officers on patrol in #Ipswich has been rescued from the river and arrested for PWITS (possession with intent to supply) class A drugs. @suffolkfire were called to assist on scene. #SPLive10 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 6, 2022

Suffolk police later confirmed on Twitter a man had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The fire engines called to the water rescue were sent from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations.