Updated
Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after emergency services were called to a water rescue in the River Orwell in Ipswich.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene in Burrell Road just before 11.50am today.
A large emergency services presence was spotted in the area, with five fire engines and a number of police officers are at the scene of the incident.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said they were called to reports of a man in River Orwell near Bridge Street skate park.
The spokesman confirmed that the man was rescued and two people were detained.
Suffolk police later confirmed on Twitter a man had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The fire engines called to the water rescue were sent from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations.