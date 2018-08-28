Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at 2.15pm on Monday, December 10 in the car park next to the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, when a man in his 20s was approached by another man.

The victim was asked to hand over his backpack but, after he refused, the offender drew a knife.

The pair were then involved in a struggle and the offender threatened the victim before stealing the backpack.

The victim was left shaken by the incident but was physically unharmed.

The male suspect is described as white, aged between 15 and 18 years of age, between 5ft 10in and 5ft 11in, of a slim build with brown hair and wispy facial hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a white zip and white toggles, with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID on 101 quoting reference 71403/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org