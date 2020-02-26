Breaking

Man reportedly rescued from Ipswich Waterfront by members of the public

Police and ambulances were seen treating an individual on Ipswich Waterfront

A large emergency services presence was called to Ipswich Waterfront this evening after witnesses reported seeing a man in the water.

Witnesses said the man was in the dock just outside of the restaurants Wiff Waff and Pizza Express.

Quick-thinking members of the public are understood to have jumped in to pull the man out.

Paramedics arrived soon after and performed CPR.

Police were also called to the scene.

The condition of the man is not known at this time.