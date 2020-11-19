Man caught with £115k worth of anabolic steroids in Ipswich avoids prison

Artur Mierzwa avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A 26-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence after being caught with £115,000 worth of anabolic steroids when he was stopped by police in Ipswich.

Artur Mierzwa, of Hawthorn Road, Kingsnorth, Ashford, was driving a VW Golf on London Road, Ipswich, when he was stopped by officers from the Suffolk police’s Sentinel team on patrol.

He was instructed to stop at the park and ride at Copdock Interchange and a search of the car revealed £115,000 worth of anabolic steroids along with a paring kitchen knife, scissors and a screwdriver.

Mierzwa was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on August 28 this year charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a knife. He pleaded guilty to both charges on November 5.

Appearing for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court today, Mierzwa has given a 16-month prison term, suspended for two years. He also has to complete 160 hours unpaid work.