Man caught with £115k worth of anabolic steroids in Ipswich avoids prison

PUBLISHED: 19:22 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:22 19 November 2020

Artur Mierzwa avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 26-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentence after being caught with £115,000 worth of anabolic steroids when he was stopped by police in Ipswich.

Artur Mierzwa, of Hawthorn Road, Kingsnorth, Ashford, was driving a VW Golf on London Road, Ipswich, when he was stopped by officers from the Suffolk police’s Sentinel team on patrol.

He was instructed to stop at the park and ride at Copdock Interchange and a search of the car revealed £115,000 worth of anabolic steroids along with a paring kitchen knife, scissors and a screwdriver.

Mierzwa was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on August 28 this year charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a knife. He pleaded guilty to both charges on November 5.

Appearing for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court today, Mierzwa has given a 16-month prison term, suspended for two years. He also has to complete 160 hours unpaid work.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

