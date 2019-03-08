Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in 'targeted attack'

A man has been stabbed in Ipswich in what is believed to be a 'targeted attack'.

Police were called to reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed by another man at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street at around 4.45pm today, Sunday, August 4.

The man was rushed to hospital with injuries to his legs.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "Police were called shortly after 4.45pm today, Sunday 4 August, following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed by another male on the junction with Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

"An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital having sustained injuries to his legs, which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers believe this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community."

If you witnessed the assault or have any information that could assist police in their investigation call Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.