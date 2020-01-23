E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Homeless man stole from Boots, TK Maxx and Trespass during shoplifting spree

23 January, 2020 - 19:00
Graham Hickman was handed a 12-month community order at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man stole more than £500 worth of perfumes and toiletries during a shoplifting spree in Ipswich while he was homeless and addicted to drugs and alcohol, a court heard.

Graham Hickman, 42, of Tovells Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft from a shop during July and August last year.

The court heard how Hickman's spree began on July 13, 2019, when he stole eight cans of Lynx spray, worth £36, from Boots in Ipswich, before stealing items, valued at £24.99, from TK Maxx on July 23.

One box of Ariana Grande fragrance, worth £25, was taken from Boots the following day before Hickman stole men's fragrances Dsquared Wood and Burberry Brit, with a total value of £190, from Boots on July 27.

A further two thefts from Boots, where items totalling around £130 were stolen, took place between July 24 and July 30, along with women's trousers, costing £53.99, from Trespass in Ipswich on July 30.

Hickman stole six bottles of Head and Shoulders shampoo and a milkshake, worth £67.20, from the Co-op in Penhurst Road on August 10, before targeting Home Bargains, taking items worth £46.76, on August 22.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Hickman was captured on CCTV for the majority of the thefts and made full admissions in police interview.

He said he was homeless at the time of the thefts and was using class A drugs and alcohol, sometimes drinking a litre of vodka per day.

Hickman told police he could not remember most of the thefts as he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol at the time, the court heard.

Lyndon Davies, defending, said: "At the time of these offences, he was on a downward spiral, regularly using class A drugs and alcohol.

"His offending ended in August because he got a grip of things. He went to Turning Point [rehabilitation centre], got accommodation and things have clearly improved."

Magistrates heard a Probation Service report, in which Hickman said he believed he sold the items to buy food and drugs at the time although he could remember very little.

Magistrates handed Hickman a 12-month community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, up to 15 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £565.92 in compensation to the various shops.

