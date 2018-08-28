Partly Cloudy

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 17 November 2018

The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in Upper Brook Street at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a man on foot and a silver Audi.

It is not clear whether the incident happened on the pavement or in the road.

Will Jefford, who spotted the incident on his way into town, said people were “crowding round” the injured man.

“There was a police car pulled over and an ambulance with its lights on parked on the side of the road by Sainsbury’s,” he said.

“People were crowding around someone on the ground.”

The man’s injuries are not thought to be serious.

36 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

