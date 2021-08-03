Updated
Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
- Credit: Vishnu Prathap
A man has been taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud on the riverbanks of the Orwell in Ipswich.
Six fire crews were called to the rescue the man underneath the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge in West End Road shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.
Crew manager Howard Ottywill said firefighters suspected the man had become stuck after walking on slanted banking before falling into the mud above the water.
The man was rescued by crew members after they used a nine-metre ladder to reach into the riverbank.
He was then left in the care of the ambulance service and he was not believed to have suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.
Officers from Suffolk police were also called to the scene at around 2.15pm.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called a 'stop' to the rescue effort at around 3.40pm.
