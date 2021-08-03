News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank

Published: 3:44 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM August 3, 2021
Six fire crews have been sent out to help rescue a man stuck in mud in Ipswich 

Six fire crews have been sent out to help rescue a man stuck in mud in Ipswich - Credit: Vishnu Prathap

A man has been taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud on the riverbanks of the Orwell in Ipswich.

Six fire crews were called to the rescue the man underneath the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge in West End Road shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews at the scene near the bridge in Ipswich

Fire crews at the scene near the bridge in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Crew manager Howard Ottywill said firefighters suspected the man had become stuck after walking on slanted banking before falling into the mud above the water.

The man was rescued by crew members after they used a nine-metre ladder to reach into the riverbank.

He was then left in the care of the ambulance service and he was not believed to have suffered any injuries as a result of the incident. 

Officers from Suffolk police were also called to the scene at around 2.15pm.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called a 'stop' to the rescue effort at around 3.40pm.

The man fell in the river near the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge

The man fell in the river near the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge - Credit: Archant


