Man taken to hospital after being rescued from boat

The man was rescued from a boat at Fox's Marina in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Fox's Marina in Ipswich.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the marina in Wherstead Road on Monday, December 27, just after 3.15pm to reports a man had suffered a fall.

Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to assist with the extraction of the man from a motor boat that was moored at Fox's Marina.

A spokesman for Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team said: "On arrival we liaised with the paramedics and then proceeded to board the boat with our portable stretcher.

"Once the ambulance crew had stabilised the casualty we were able to move and secure them in to the stretcher."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene to assist the ambulance service due to the unsafe environment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and senior paramedic in a support vehicle attended the scene and were supported in the extraction of the patient from the boat by the coastguard and fire and rescue service.

"The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”