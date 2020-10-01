Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car

A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Trimley St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car saw him go through the rear windscreen.

Police were called to High Road in Trimley St Mary shortly before 5pm on Wednesday following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

During the collision the cyclist went through the rear window of the car.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the male cyclist was taken to hospital.

It’s thought he sustained cuts to his nose and chin.