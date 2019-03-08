Man seriously injured in town centre fight

A man was seriously injured after a fight involving a number of people in Ipswich town centre last night, police have said.

Police were called around 9:40pm to reports of a fight in the area of St Lawrence Church between Dial Lane and St Lawrence Street.

When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground who had suffered head injuries. He was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The victim has sustained broken ribs and lacerations to his head. No weapons were seen or recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 21923/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.