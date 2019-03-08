Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

PUBLISHED: 18:35 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 19 April 2019

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man was seriously injured after a fight involving a number of people in Ipswich town centre last night, police have said.

Police were called around 9:40pm to reports of a fight in the area of St Lawrence Church between Dial Lane and St Lawrence Street.

When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground who had suffered head injuries. He was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The victim has sustained broken ribs and lacerations to his head. No weapons were seen or recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 21923/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bacon’s Bites: Down Town and up the Tiger. Don’t tell me you didn’t get emotional

Tiger Woods, the 2019 Masters champion. What a story. Photo: PA

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-0 defeat at Preston North End

Cole Skuse and his Town team-mates leaves the pitch after their humbling at Preston. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Player ratings: A difficult afternoon for many at Deepdale as Town lack bite in Preston loss

Bartosz Bialkowski is left sat by his goal after Ipswich concede their fourth goal at Preston. Picture Pagepix

‘That’s the worst we’ve played, really poor... it won’t happen again’ - Lambert’s frank assessment of Preston thumping

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch at Deepdale at Preston. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists