Man taken to hospital following incident at Ipswich Boots

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at a Boots store in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the store in Tavern Street, outside the Sailmakers shopping centre, at 3.22pm.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man was taken to Ipswich Hospital shortly after.

Several police cars and ambulances temporarily blocked the pathway outside the store while paramedics treated the man.

Members of the public stood outside the store, which was subsequently closed.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that two ambulances, two rapid response cars and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The patient was transported to hospital by land ambulance.