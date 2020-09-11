E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man taken to hospital following incident at Ipswich Boots

PUBLISHED: 16:11 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 11 September 2020

Police cars and ambulances parked outside the Boots store in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police cars and ambulances parked outside the Boots store in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident at a Boots store in Ipswich town centre.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital Picture: ARCHANTPolice confirmed the man was taken to hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called by the ambulance service to the store in Tavern Street, outside the Sailmakers shopping centre, at 3.22pm.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man was taken to Ipswich Hospital shortly after.

Several police cars and ambulances temporarily blocked the pathway outside the store while paramedics treated the man.

Members of the public stood outside the store, which was subsequently closed.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that two ambulances, two rapid response cars and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The patient was transported to hospital by land ambulance.

