A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a van and bicycle in Ipswich this morning.

The collision happened at the Renfrew Road junction on Colchester Road around 9am, and the road was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road reopened around 9.40am following the crash, which involved a Volkswagen Caddy and a bicycle.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 9am with reports of a collision on Colchester Road, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance crew and one male was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment."

The man's injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.