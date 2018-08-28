Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked and one man has been taken to hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided in Ufford.

The incident, which involed a collision between a Toyota and a Dodge on the B1438 was reported at 5.53pm on Thursday.

Three fire engines were called to the scene and the B1438 was temporarily blocked in both directions with a large build up of traffic around the area.

Recovery arrived at the scene at 8pm and police say the road was soon cleared.

