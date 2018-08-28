Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 21:28 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:28 29 November 2018
The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided in Ufford.
The incident, which involed a collision between a Toyota and a Dodge on the B1438 was reported at 5.53pm on Thursday.
Three fire engines were called to the scene and the B1438 was temporarily blocked in both directions with a large build up of traffic around the area.
Recovery arrived at the scene at 8pm and police say the road was soon cleared.
Stay with us for further updates.