Man who spied on woman in shopping centre toilet to be sentenced

George Orbulescu admitted spying on a woman in a public toilet at Sailmakers shopping centre Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A man who spied on a woman in a toilet cubicle at an Ipswich shopping centre will be sentenced next month.

George Orbulescu, 33, was seen on CCTV going into the women's toilets at Sailmakers Shopping Centre on September 22 after loitering outside for around a minute.

Magistrates previously heard how Orbulescu, formerly of Rectory Road, Ipswich, placed his head under the gap between the floor and the cubicle door to spy on a woman in the cubicle.

He initially denied the offence before pleading guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Nov 27.

Orbulescu appeared for sentence at the same court yesterday, but magistrates were told a pre-sentence report had not yet been completed.

Magistrates were told the report would be carried out following a February appointment.

Orbulescu's sentence was adjourned until February 28 and magistrates released him on unconditional bail.