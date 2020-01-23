E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who spied on woman in shopping centre toilet to be sentenced

PUBLISHED: 13:32 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 23 January 2020

George Orbulescu admitted spying on a woman in a public toilet at Sailmakers shopping centre Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS

George Orbulescu admitted spying on a woman in a public toilet at Sailmakers shopping centre Picture: PAGEPIX LTD/SAILMAKERS

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A man who spied on a woman in a toilet cubicle at an Ipswich shopping centre will be sentenced next month.

George Orbulescu, 33, was seen on CCTV going into the women's toilets at Sailmakers Shopping Centre on September 22 after loitering outside for around a minute.

Magistrates previously heard how Orbulescu, formerly of Rectory Road, Ipswich, placed his head under the gap between the floor and the cubicle door to spy on a woman in the cubicle.

He initially denied the offence before pleading guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Nov 27.

Orbulescu appeared for sentence at the same court yesterday, but magistrates were told a pre-sentence report had not yet been completed.

Magistrates were told the report would be carried out following a February appointment.

Orbulescu's sentence was adjourned until February 28 and magistrates released him on unconditional bail.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cycling: Madgwick puts in near faultless ride to win Snetterton cyclo-cross

Senior winner James Madgwick didn’t bother to dismount for the hurdles at Snetterton. Junior winner Max Bolton is far left. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Nostalgia: Snow and cycle speedway feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1987

These children making the most of the snow on their sleds Picture: PAUL NIXON

Rail services resume after ‘most bashed bridge’ struck again

The bridge in Needham Market is frequently hit by vehicles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre loses another high street name

Whittard's in Ipswich's Tavern Street has filled its window with a closing down sign Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Warning over mobile phone signal disruption in Ipswich

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists