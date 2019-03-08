Man on drugs charges to stand trial
PUBLISHED: 15:48 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 23 September 2019
The trial of an Ipswich man accused of being involved in drug dealing in the town is expected to get underway tomorrow.
You may also want to watch:
Before Ipswich Crown Court is D'arro O'Connor, 20, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.
He has also denied conspiring with others to supply heroin between the same dates.
Judge Emma Peters empanelled a jury today and sent them away until Tuesday September 24 when prosecuting counsel, Andrew Jackson, will outline the prosecution case to the jury.
Comments have been disabled on this article.