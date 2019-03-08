E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man on drugs charges to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 15:48 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 23 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of being involved in drug dealing in the town is expected to get underway tomorrow.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is D'arro O'Connor, 20, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.

He has also denied conspiring with others to supply heroin between the same dates.

Judge Emma Peters empanelled a jury today and sent them away until Tuesday September 24 when prosecuting counsel, Andrew Jackson, will outline the prosecution case to the jury.

