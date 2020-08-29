E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man to stand trial accused of stabbing

29 August, 2020 - 15:19
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man arrested after an alleged stabbing will take place in the next few months.

Phillip Manning, 55, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to wounding Paul Crispin with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Police were called at 6.35pm on Monday, May 11 to reports that a man had been assaulted inside an address in Wherstead Road.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 50s had sustained a small puncture wound.

East of England Ambulance Service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injury was not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Manning was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a two week warned list commencing September 21.

